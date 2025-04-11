Haoxin Holdings Ltd Plans $9 Million IPO for April 15th (HXHX)

Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX) plans to raise $9 million in an IPO on Tuesday, April 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,750,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Haoxin Holdings Ltd generated $25.7 million in revenue and $3.6 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $69 million.

Haoxin Holdings Ltd provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 19 years of experience in the transportation industry. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016. We currently conduct all of our operations through our subsidiaries, Ningbo Haoxin, Zhejiang Haoxin, Longanda and Haiyue, and have experienced a steady growth in our business in recent years. The goods we take charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food and commercial goods. After continuous development, we have been recognized and accredited by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as a 3A-Grade transportation service provider. As of June 30, 2022, we operated a truckload fleet with 70 tractors, 155 trailers and 61 vans, 20 tractors and 4 vans of which are under capital lease. We mainly provide transportation services with our large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics transportation vehicles, and charge our customers based on mileage. In addition to temperature-controlled truckload services, we also provide urban delivery services with our medium-sized vans to customers who have short-distance, intra-city delivery needs. The sales revenue generated from temperature-controlled truckload service accounts for about 80.3% and the urban delivery service accounts for approximate 19.7% out of our total sales revenue in June 30, 2022. The sales revenue generated from temperature-controlled truckload service accounts for about 75.5% and the urban delivery service accounts for approximate 24.5% out of our total sales revenue in 2021. We optimize the loading of the vehicles on the forward and return journeys to reduce costs. We adopt high standards for our own services and provide customers with high-quality, safe and standardized services. We also use a digitized management system in which temperature control can be accessed throughout the whole transportation process through advanced vehicle GPS positioning and real-time temperature monitoring system. We also pay special attention to safe operation and conduct regular safety training and emergency drills to enhance our driversâ€™ safety awareness. Additionally, we have installed safety systems and warning systems on each vehicle to reduce likelihood of accident. We plan on consolidating the products that we transport and build cold temperature warehouses to reduce costs. We also plan to obtain relevant qualifications for pharmaceuticals and incorporate medicine transportation into our daily business. We will aim to strengthen informatization construction to integrate the existing vehicle dispatching system and temperature control to build a system to improve efficiency. Our mission is to become the most reliable and sustainable transportation company that specialize in temperature-controlled truckload services in China by offering punctual, cost-effective, capable and intelligent transportation services, while maintaining a sizeable fleet of transportation vehicles of our own as well as reliable subcontracting arrangements. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Haoxin Holdings Ltd. cut its IPO to 1.75 million shares – down from 2.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $8.75 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated March 5, 2025. Background: Haoxin Holdings Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Sept. 20, 2024, and cut its IPO to 2.0 million shares – down from 3.0 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $10.0 million. In that F-1/A filing, Haoxin Holdings named Craft Capital Management as its lead left joint book-runner to work with WestPark Capital. Background: Haoxin Holdings Ltd. filed its prospectus and disclosed terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 10, 2023: 3.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $15.0 million. The original sole book-runner was Univest Securities. Haoxin Holdings filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on Sept. 9, 2022.)Â “.

Haoxin Holdings Ltd was founded in 2003 and has 168 employees. The company is located at Room 329-1, 329-2, No.1 Xingye Yi Road Ningbo Free Trade Zone Ningbo, Zhejiang Province 315807 Peopleâ€™s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 574-87865995 or on the web at https://www.haoxinholdings.com/.

