HC Wainwright Expects Increased Earnings for AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.52. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

