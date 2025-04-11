Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

