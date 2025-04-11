HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in HEICO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

Shares of HEI opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $189.13 and a 1-year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

