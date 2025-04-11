Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $36.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 120,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4,743.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

