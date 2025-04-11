Hess FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Capital One Financial

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hess in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

