Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

