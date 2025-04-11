Inogen’s (INGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
