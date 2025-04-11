Inogen’s (INGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

INGN stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

