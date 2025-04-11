Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 7,959 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £9,948.75 ($12,913.75).

Adam Richard Westwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Adam Richard Westwood sold 33,591 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60), for a total value of £41,316.93 ($53,630.49).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 125 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.26. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.60 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.80 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £311.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

