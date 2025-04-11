Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $25.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.