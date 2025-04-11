Investors Purchase High Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 404% compared to the average daily volume of 4,083 put options.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $634.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

