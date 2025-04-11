iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.