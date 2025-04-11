iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.43. 7,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

