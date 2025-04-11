iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 11,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

