iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.60. 93,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,016% from the average session volume of 8,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

