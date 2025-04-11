Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $215.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

