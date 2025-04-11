Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $65,142,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 454,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,448,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

