Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

