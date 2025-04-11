Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $133.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $154.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHH. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

CHH stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

