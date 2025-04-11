JMP Securities Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $28.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OWL. Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of OWL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after buying an additional 9,917,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,131,000 after buying an additional 218,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

