JMP Securities Cuts Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $29.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,401.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

