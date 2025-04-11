JMP Securities Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $58.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 116.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

