Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $159.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson traded as low as $147.50 and last traded at $148.01. Approximately 2,915,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,897,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

