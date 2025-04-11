JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $7.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of COUR opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,651,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 211,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

