JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $352.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $352.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $342.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.63 and a 200 day moving average of $412.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,200,000 after buying an additional 191,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $78,443,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

