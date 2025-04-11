JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $201.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 5.0 %

ROK opened at $230.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

