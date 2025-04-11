Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target to $11.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $840.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 288,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

