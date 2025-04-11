Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

In other news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $213,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,566.15. This represents a 88.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $167,222.20. This represents a 52.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Donegal Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Donegal Group by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

