Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Price

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average of $224.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

