Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $171.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $179.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

