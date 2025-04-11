Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $698,398.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,902,774.48. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

