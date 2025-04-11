Kepler Capital Markets Forecasts TechnipFMC FY2027 Earnings

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Kepler Capital Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets analyst B. Hodee anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Kepler Capital Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2028 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

FTI opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

