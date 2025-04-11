Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$44.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$34.35 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

