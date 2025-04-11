KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $112,000 Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

