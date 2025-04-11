Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,764,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,323,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ladder Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 261,681 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 196.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 4.7 %

LADR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

