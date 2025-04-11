Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 78,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Li Auto by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

