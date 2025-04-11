Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.73.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.