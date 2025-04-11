Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,561 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 71,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

