Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

