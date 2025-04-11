Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMNR

Limoneira Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

Limoneira declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Limoneira by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 256,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.