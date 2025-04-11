LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

