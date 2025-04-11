Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on KULR Technology Group Q1 Earnings

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $331.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.