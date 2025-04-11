Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

