Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $373.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Report on LULU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $256.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.