Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Financial Review

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 18.19% 14.41% 1.98% HG -3.70% -1.31% -0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $34.86 million 3.47 $19.72 million $0.35 6.61 HG $11.11 million 1.11 -$820,000.00 ($0.08) -53.75

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and HG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lument Finance Trust and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 HG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats HG on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HG

(Get Free Report)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

