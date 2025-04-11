Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.