LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

