Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $1.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.04. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $5.77.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.07% and a negative net margin of 6,635.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
