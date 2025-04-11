Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $1.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.04. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.07% and a negative net margin of 6,635.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

