Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $193.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

