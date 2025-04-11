Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at UBS Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $259.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,503,120,000 after purchasing an additional 356,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,513,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

