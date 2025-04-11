McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY IRA” account.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/4/2025.

Shares of MCK opened at $678.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $640.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $728.32. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

